CESAFI: USJ-R clobbers UP for second win

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars secured a 62-51 victory over the University of the Philippines (UP) Cebu Fighting Maroons in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament on Thursday, October 10, at the Cebu Coliseum.

This win marked a turnaround for the Jaguars, improving their season record to 2-2 after a tough 58-76 loss to the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters last week. Conversely, the Fighting Maroons suffered their second consecutive defeat, dropping their record to 1-3.

Veteran team captain Elmer Echavez led the Jaguars’ efforts, contributing 15 points, nine rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Fellow forwards Felvic Dorado and Vince Manangquil each added 10 points, with Dorado also grabbing nine rebounds and Manangquil securing eight.

In contrast, UP Cebu struggled offensively, with Aron Kress standing out as the lone bright spot, finishing with 11 points and four rebounds.

After a competitive first half, the Jaguars found their rhythm in the third quarter. Leading 34-30 at the start of the second half, they launched a decisive 16-4 run, extending their lead to 50-34 by the end of the period.

USJ-R showcased dominance on the boards, finishing with a total of 52 rebounds, including 17 second-chance points, particularly in the final quarter. They also capitalized on turnovers, converting them into 20 points.

The Jaguars further extended their lead to 18 points, 58-40, following a breakaway layup by Echavez.

Rookie head coach Julius Cadavis emphasized a game-by-game approach this season, especially with key players like big man Karl Cabulao and slasher Milo Janao sidelined due to academic issues.

This situation has required Cadavis to delve deeper into his roster, relying on rookies to support Echavez in his final year of eligibility in Cesafi.

“Ilaha gyud gipakita ilang determination nga modaog kay gikan mi ug low morale sa kapildihan sa UC,” Cadavis remarked after the game.

“Among gilimit ang fast break sa UP kay mostly mao gyud ilahang duwa. Kinahanglan ma-minimize namo unya nabuhat gyud namo. Dako ug difference kay ni-deliver sad ang bench ug ready ang players.”

Looking ahead, Cadavis noted that the team’s ultimate goal is to return to the Final Four this season, especially after last year’s disappointing exit due to issues involving forged paperwork from former player EJ Agbong, which led to multiple defaulted games.

