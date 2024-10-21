CESAFI: UC Webmasters claim top spot after win over USC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters surged to the top of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament standings after securing a 57-46 victory over the University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors on Sunday, October 21, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Webmasters, last season’s runners-up, improved to 4-0 , temporarily seizing first place in the team standings.

Meanwhile, Benedicto College and defending champions, the University of the Visayas (UV), follow closely with 3-0 records.

The Warriors, however, continue to struggle, dropping their fifth game in six CESAFI outings, a tough campaign for USC in this season’s tournament.

BALANCED SCORING

UC’s victory was characterized by balanced scoring, as no player finished in double figures.

Head coach Kern Sesante’s strategy of rotating three units allowed all his players to see equal time on the court.

Jepherson Nonol, Luther Leonard, and Ray Charles Libatog led the Webmasters’ effort, each contributing seven points.

Nonol also recorded two rebounds and one steal, Leonard added four boards, one assist, and one steal, while Libatog chipped in one rebound and one steal.

For USC, James Gica led the team with 12 points, while Bryle Puntual and Kyle Maglinte provided additional support, each tallying nine points.

WEBMASTERS WERE IN CONTROL

The Webmasters dominated their CESAFI game from the outset, opening with a commanding 21-5 lead in the first quarter and maintaining control throughout.

UC led by as many as 22 points, 49-27, at the start of the fourth quarter, effectively putting the game out of reach for the Warriors.

They also also topped last year’s team standings and even went to an incredible 9-0 slate, until they lost to UV in their marquee elimination round match.

Up next for UC is a highly anticipated matchup against Benedicto College, set for Thursday, October 24, at 6:45 p.m.

