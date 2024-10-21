USPF Baby Panthers overcome USJ-R Jaguar Cubs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers secured a crucial 52-44 victory over the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs in the newly introduced 15-under division of the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 basketball competition.

The tightly contested matchup took place on Sunday, October 20, at the Cebu Coliseum.

In a game marked by multiple lead changes and deadlocks, the Baby Panthers managed to pull ahead in the final stretch, holding off the Jaguar Cubs to claim the win.

The win improved the Baby Panthers’ record to two wins and two defeats.

Leading the charge for USPF was Arnold Flores, who finished with 15 points, 11 of which came in a pivotal second-quarter effort. Kris Selim added 11 points to the tally, while Nate Adolfo and Therence Varona combined for 15 points to further solidify their team’s offense.

Marius Lumingkit, Isiah Inesola, Hanz Concepcion, and Franz Alburo also made key contributions, adding a combined 10 points in what proved to be a crucial victory for the Baby Panthers.

On the USJ-R side, James Ponce’s 14-point performance, along with Drayke Elopre’s eight points, wasn’t enough to prevent the Cubs from falling to a 1-3 record in the tournament.

Looking ahead, the USPF Baby Panthers will aim for their third win in the CESAFI when they face Don Bosco Technical College (DBTC) Greywolves on October 27 at 8 a.m.

Meanwhile, USJ-R Jaguar Cubs will seek to rebound in their next game against Benedicto College on the same day at 7 a.m.

