TD Kristine maintains strength; Signal No. 1 in 18 areas

MANILA, Philippines — Tropical Depression (TD) Kristine has maintained it strength while moving west over the Philippine Sea, with Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 up over several areas across the country on Monday afternoon, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said.

In its latest weather update, Pagasa said Kristine was last located some 760 kilometers east of Catarman, Northern Samar, still packing a maximum wind speed of 55 kilometers per hour (kph), gustiness of up to 70 kph, while moving west and slower at 15 kph, from 30 kph earlier.

A gale warning is up in the eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon and Visayas.

In its Monday afternoon weather bulletin, Pagasa said that TCWS No. 1 is still up over the following areas:

Luzon

southeastern portion of Isabela: Palanan, Dinapigue

Aurora

northern and eastern portions of Quezon: Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres, General Nakar, Pitogo, San Francisco, Calauag, Pagbilao, Infanta, Lopez, Catanauan, Mulanay, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, Alabat, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Macalelon, Mauban, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real

Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

Camarines Sur

Catanduanes

Albay

Sorsogon

Masbate including Ticao Island and Burias Island

Visayas

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Leyte

Biliran

Southern Leyte

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte including Siargao-Bucas Grande Group

