Bicol region on red alert due to Tropical Depression Kristine

MANILA, Philippines – The Bicol region was placed on red alert status (Charlie’ protocol) on Monday by the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (RDRRMC) due to Tropical Depression (TD) Kristine, the Office of Civil Defense (OCD) said.

“The Charlie protocol signifies the highest state of emergency preparedness, necessitating immediate action from both the RDRRMC and Local DRRMCs to protect communities and ensure an effective and timely response,” the OCD said in a statement.

“The response clusters of the RDRRMC have been activated, including the Health Cluster, Food and Non-Food Items, Camp Coordination and Management, Emergency Telecommunications, Law and Order, Logistics, Search, Rescue, and Retrieval, Debris Clearing, Strategic Communication, Early Recovery, and Management of the Dead and the Missing,” OCD added.

The OCD said that it also directed regional offices to heighten preparedness as TD Kristine is expected to bring moderate to heavy rain to Bicol, Samar, and other areas starting Tuesday.

OCD Administrator Undersecretary Ariel Nepomuceno also urged communities “to make the necessary preparations for Kristine.”

Tropical Depression Kristine

Kristine entered the Philippine area of responsibility early Monday morning and is expected to make a landfall in Northern Luzon on Friday, October 25.

It was also forecast “to intensify into a tropical storm in the next 12 hours” and may intensify into a typhoon category by Thursday or Friday.

Pagasa raised Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal No. 1 over the following areas:

Luzon

Catanduanes

Masbate, including Ticao Island and Burias Island

Camarines Sur

Albay

Sorsogon

Camarines Norte

Eastern portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, San Narciso, San Andres)

Visayas

Eastern Samar

Northern Samar

Samar

Leyte

Biliran

Southern Leyte

Mindanao

Dinagat Islands

Surigao del Norte, including Siargao-Bucas Grande Group

