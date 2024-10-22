cdn mobile

NBA: Denver Nuggets secures Aaron Gordon with $133M deal

By: Associated Press October 22,2024 - 10:36 AM

Nikola Jokic #15 of the Denver Nuggets looks on alongside Aaron Gordon #50 of the Denver Nuggets before tip off of Game Seven of the Western Conference Second Round Playoffs against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Ball Arena on May 19, 2024 in Denver, Colorado. | Photo by C. Morgan Engel/ Getty Images via AFP

DENVER — The Denver Nuggets secured another one of their core players by agreeing with forward Aaron Gordon on a four-year, $133 million contract extension Monday night.

The deal was confirmed through his representatives Calvin Andrews and Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, along with Elise Gordon, the older sister of the 29-year-old power forward who helped the Nuggets win their first NBA title in 2022-23.

Gordon’s new contract was completed a month after the Nuggets signed point guard Jamal Murray to a four-year, $208 million maximum contract extension. The team already has three-time MVP Nikola Jokic signed through the 2026-27 season with a player option for 2027-28 and sharpshooter Michael Porter Jr. through 2026-27.

Gordon, who is entering his 11th NBA season, averaged 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds last season, which were right around his career averages of 13.5 and 6.3.

Gordon was drafted by the Orlando Magic out of Arizona with the fourth pick in 2014. He was dealt to the Nuggets in March 2021 and has blossomed into a dependable player for coach Michael Malone.

Gordon is switching jersey numbers this season to No. 32 to honor his brother, Drew, who died this spring in an auto accident in Oregon.

Aaron Gordon said at media day the team supported him through the tragedy.

“These guys have been there for me every step of the way,” Gordon said. “These guys have really developed into people that I would call my brothers.”

Denver opens its season Thursday night at home against Oklahoma City.

TAGS: Aaron Gordon, Denver Nuggets
