Sea trips from Cebu cancelled due to #KristinePH

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With storm signals up in various areas in the country due to Tropical Storm Kristine, the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) has cancelled sea trips from Cebu and Bohol

The PCG-7 issued an advisory on Tuesday, October 22, 2024, instructing shipping lines not to sail to areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals (TCWS) are in effect.

These are Catanduanes, Masbate (including Ticao Island and Burias Island), Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, Camarines Norte, and Eastern portion of Quezon (Tagkawayan, Guinayangan, Buenavista, San Narciso, and San Andres) for Luzon; Eastern Samar, Northern Samar, Samar, Leyte, Biliran and Southern Leyte for Visayas; Dinagat Islands and Surigao del Norte (including Siargao – Bucas Grande Group) for Mindanao.

The Cebu Port Authority (CPA) has also published the list of trips that have been cancelled due to bad weather. See the photos below.

The latest severe weather bulletin from the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) located Kristine 390 kilometers East of Virac, Catanduanes.

It packs wind with speeds of up to 65 kilometers per hour (kph), and gustiness of up to 80 kph while moving at a westward direction at 15 kph.

The state weather bureau forecasted Kristine to make landfall over Isabela on Wednesday evening, October 23.

“It may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday (25 October) evening,” they added.

Pagasa has also expanded the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal (TCWS) to 24 areas in Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao.

