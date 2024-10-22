Basilica denies dress code bias, but urges no cross-dressing

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A priest from the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu debunked claims of discrimination in the church’s updated dress code policy.

However, he encouraged members of the third gender to avoid cross-dressing if possible and to “recognize the gender given to them by the Lord” as a “sign of respect for their bodies.”

Fr. Albert Benedict Soliman, OSA, the provincial liturgist and secretary of the Basilica Augustinian community, said that while the dress code policy would encourage modesty and respect, it was not intended to marginalize anyone, especially the underprivileged.

“We know that many of those who attend mass in the Basilica live below their means, but they know how to dress decently. This also applies to other religious groups that, when they attend services, they also dress decently,” he said during a news media forum on Tuesday, October 22.

The Basilica’s updated dress code, which was implemented on October 1, prohibits clothing such as spaghetti straps, short skirts, ripped jeans, and sleeveless tops.

However, the guidelines still allow for comfortable options like collared shirts, knee-length skirts, jeans, and casual footwear, including slippers.

“We are not asking for gowns and tuxedos. Sa uban gane ginadili sad ang shirts and t-shirts. Sa atoa, we are considering the climate nga okay ra ang shirt, t-shirt, pants, knee-length skirts, and bisan unsa nga footwear, including tsinelas,” Soliman said.

(We are not asking for gowns and tuxedos. In others, shirts and t-shirts are prohibited. In ours, we are considering the climate that it is okay to wear a shirt, t-shirt, pants, knee-length skirts, and any kind of footwear, including slippers.)

Moreover, Soliman addressed concerns about inclusivity, particularly regarding cross-dressing. He clarified that the Church does not exclude anyone, including members of the LGBTQ+ community who cross-dress, and explained that the Church’s teachings were grounded on love and acceptance for all people.

“Regarding inclusivity, we are not shunning people. We did not say in the dress code policy nga ginabawal sila. Sa teaching sa simbahan, they are loved, as the children of God, they are, but that love does not mean we allow everything to happen naturally. Murag ang challenge sa ilaha is what they will prioritize: being members of the LGBTQ+ community or being Catholic,” he said.

(Regarding inclusivity, we are not shunning people. We did not say in the dress code policy that they are prohibited. In the teaching of the church, they are loved, as the children of God they are, but that love does not mean we allow everything to happen naturally. It seems that the challenge for them is what they will prioritize: being members of the LGBTQ+ community or being Catholic.)

However, he encouraged individuals to reflect on their faith and identity when deciding what to wear for mass. He suggested that members of the third gender should consider “respecting the gender they were born with,” as a sign of reverence for their bodies.

“We would like to encourage them to recognize the gender…the sex, that was given to them by the Lord. Their birth gender, we would like to encourage them to wear that as a respect sad sa gihatag na lawas sa ilaha ( as a respect also to what was given to them),” Soliman explained.

“In principle, walay problema, pero of course, it’s up to them and their conscience. Dili mi magmando nga mag CCTV mi sa ilaha, they still have their lives but of course it’s between them and the Lord,” he added.

(In principle, there is no problem, of course, it’s up to them and their conscience. We will not order that we will watch the CCTV, they still have their lives, but, of course, it’s between them and the Lord.)

The Basilica’s new dress code, which prohibits clothing such as sleeveless tops, short skirts, and ripped jeans, was designed to ensure that visitors and worshippers show respect for the solemnity of the church. It aligns with the practices of other churches globally, aiming to preserve the sanctity of the space.

Meanwhile, Soliman also acknowledged the ongoing criticisms of the policy but maintained that it must be applied consistently.

“We are sorry if we apply a policy, it has to be applied gyud,” he said.

(We are sorry if we apply a policy, it has to be really applied.)

