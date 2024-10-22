Tropical Storm Kristine triggers flash floods in Central Mindanao

COTABATO CITY — The torrential rains spawned by Tropical Storm Kristine over the past two days have triggered flashfloods in several areas in the provinces of Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, and Sultan Kudarat, affecting thousands of residents, disaster officials said.

Ameer Jehad Ambolodto, Maguindanao del Sur Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Officer, said the town center of Ampatuan has been flooded since 5 a.m. Tuesday.

“The water level continues to rise, we are on heightened alert,” he said.

Maguindanao del Sur Gov. Mariam Mangudadatu has alerted all municipal disaster units to ensure all residents are safe, especially in flood-prone areas.

Ambolodto said the number of affected families was still being determined.

Heavy downpour

The state weather bureau said the trough of Kristine is causing heavy downpours in Maguindanao del Sur, Maguindanao del Norte, North Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and Sarangani provinces.

The weather system is also affecting the provinces of Basilan, Sulu, Tawi-Tawi, and the Zamboanga Peninsula, threatening to bring floods in low-lying areas and landslides in mountainous areas.

Almost all public and private schools in Cotabato, South Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, and Maguindanao provinces have been suspended on Tuesday.

The Sultan Kudarat Electric Cooperative in Lebak and Kalamansig reported that trees were toppled by strong winds and heavy downpours that hit the towns from Monday night until Tuesday morning.

The national highway linking Pigcawayan and Libungan towns in Cotabato province has been inundated but the road remained passable.

In Sen. Ninoy Aquino, an upland town in Sultan Kudarat, the Kulaman river overflowed Tuesday morning, threatening major bridges and vast corn and rice fields.

