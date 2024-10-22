CABC 2nd Boysen Cup kicks off with three hardcourt duels

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The 2nd Boysen Cup of the Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) tipped off in exciting fashion last Sunday, October 20, at the Benedicto College (BC) Gymnasium.

The opening day saw Titan, Healthy Home, and Knoxout secure victories in a trio of matchups.

Titan eked out a 67-62 win over Konstrukt, while Healthy Home bested Plexibond 57-46, and Knoxout claimed a commanding 77-67 win over Roof Guard as the tournament, exclusively featuring licensed architects from Cebu, officially got underway.

Titan’s Miggy Aparri led the charge with a game-high of 21 points, six rebounds and one assist to propel his team to victory.

He was ably supported by Wilfredo Lastimosa, who contributed 15 points, five rebounds, and one assist.

Despite solid performances from Konstrukt’s Roldan Bonjoc, who posted 13 points, and Manuel Niere, who chipped in with 11, Konstrukt fell short in their campaign opener.

Healthy Home vs Plexibond

In the second game of the CABC, Healthy Home leaned on the dynamic duo of Ferdinand Tiro and Mark Paradero, who both finished with 20 points apiece to defeat Plexibond.

Tiro also pulled down eight rebounds and added a steal, while Paradero contributed seven boards, three assists, and three steals to help seal the win.

Despite Plexibond’s losing effort, John Buhawe delivered an impressive double-double performance, tallying 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Knoxout vs Roof Guard

The final game of the day in the CABC saw Knoxout dominate Roof Guard with standout performances from Joseph Cabigas, who recorded a massive double-double of 24 points and 10 rebounds.

His teammate Mark Bajenting also delivered a stellar all-around performance with 20 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, and one steal. Darren Morandante chipped in 13 points and an impressive 16 rebounds, while Euman Neri added 13 markers.

Roof Guard’s Miguel Cenabre put up a valiant effort, finishing with a game-high 30 points and 15 rebounds, but his performance wasn’t enough to stave off Knoxout from winning the league opener.

