CABC’s 2nd Boysen Cup tips off this Sunday with exciting new format

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Architects Basketball Club (CABC) is set to host another thrilling conference of basketball as the 2nd Boysen Cup tips off this Sunday, October 20, at the Benedicto College Gymnasium in Cebu City.

Six teams, composed exclusively of licensed architects from Cebu, will compete for this season’s title in a tournament that promises exciting new changes to the format.

The organizers—led by Paolo Alberto and Oliver Tan, alongside Boysen representative Miggy Aparri and new minor sponsor Ezpavers—have introduced a dynamic team composition format.

Instead of adhering to the standard 15-player roster, participants will form teams with five core players, while the remaining slots will be filled through a draft system.

This year’s draft pool features 90 eligible draftees, who will be evenly distributed among the six teams.

Alberto shared details of the new format during a press conference on Friday, October 18, held at Club Filipino in the FGU Tower, where he was joined by co-organizers and sponsors.

“The drafting system proved successful in our previous tournaments, as even the lowest-seeded teams managed to rise to the top. In fact, in one of our previous seasons, a team with a 0-5 record came back to win the championship,” Alberto said, highlighting the fairness and excitement the draft brings.

The teams competing for this year’s title are Knoxout, Titan, Plexibond, Roofgard, Healthy Home, and Konstrukt.

Each team will play five elimination games, with the top two advancing directly to the semifinals. Teams seeded third and fourth will enjoy a twice-to-beat advantage in the playoffs against the fifth and sixth-seeded teams.

As in previous seasons, the tournament will follow the “Barangayan System,” ensuring equal playing time for all participants, in line with the club’s commitment to fairness and inclusivity.

The 2nd Boysen Cup promises to be another exciting chapter in Cebu’s architect-exclusive basketball league, and the organizers hope the changes will inspire greater participation in the future.

This tournament serves as the third and final conference of the year for CABC, following the highly successful Corporate Cup and the inaugural Mortabond Cup.

