Barangay Umapad workers decry case dismissal against Councilor Lumapas

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Employees of Barangay Umapad in Mandaue City are saddened by the decision of the Mandaue City Prosecutor’s Office to dismiss the case they filed against Barangay Councilor Libertine Lumapas, the chairperson of the Committee on Budget and Appropriations.

Five job order employees from the barangay, representing other affected employees, filed a complaint against Lumapas for allegedly violating the Anti-Graft and Corrupt Practices Act.

However, the case was dismissed by the Mandaue City Prosecutor due to a lack of prima facie evidence.

Gemma Mata Ortega, Girlie Reyes Gabisan, Lea Gabisan Jimenez, Lima Sotchesa Orogan, and Erwina Batula Cano, employees under the barangay’s “Clean and Green Program,” complained that they were not given their P5,000 honoraria from January to April 2024 despite performing their job assignments.

They alleged that Lumapas refused to sign the payroll to certify the availability of appropriations for the honoraria payments.

Furthermore, they claimed that Lumapas imposed additional requirements, such as attaching their Daily Time Record, Oaths of Office, and proof of concurrence by the Sangguniang Barangay, which they argued were not legally required. They filed the complaint for grave abuse of authority and oppression.

But in the findings and recommendation of Associate City Prosecutor Chauncey T. Boholst, approved by Mandaue City Prosecutor Mary Francys Daquipil, it was stated that based on the evidence, Lumapas’ refusal to sign the payroll was due to the lack of required documents.

The resolution also noted that Lumapas “acted in good faith by bringing the issue to the attention of the council, ensuring transparency in the decision-making process.”

It further revealed that on record, it was only on August 9, 2024, that the “Resolution Concurring with the Barangay Appointees of Barangay Umapad, Mandaue City,” including the complainants, was introduced to the council, establishing that the proper process was not yet completed at the time the complainants were not paid.

“Her initial refusal was justified, as it was based on the requirements in the COA Circular and the need for Sangguniang Bayan concurrence, as per the DILG opinion and the Local Government Code,” the resolution stated.

“As chairperson of the Committee on Appropriations, the respondent had a responsibility to ensure the proper disbursement of public funds, which could explain the cautious approach,” it further stated.

One of the complainants, Lima Orogan, became emotional during a media interview about the decision.

Orogan said they have been forced to borrow money to meet their daily needs while continuing to render service.

“Kaguol nga paita diay namo’ng probre, giyatakan na gani, nawala pa gyud ang hustisya nga among gipaglaban nga unta ang amoa ra man gihangyo ang amoa ra gyud gihagoan, total amoa man nang gihagoan, dili man sad na iyang kwarta,” said Orogan.

For his part, Barangay Umapad Chairman Reb Cortes also became emotional, expressing sympathy for his employees.

“Hopefully, matagaan ni og hustisya ang mga trabahante intawn kay kini dili ni para sa akoa para ni nila. Very disappointing, makaingun lang ko ba asa na ang hustisya sa Pilipinas?” said Cortes.

Cortes said he appointed the employees last December and added that only one councilor remains his ally, as the other councilor joined the six opposition councilors.

For now, the employees will wait for the resolution of the administrative case they filed against Lumapas at the Office of the Ombudsman Visayas.

Around 120 employees, including barangay tanods, Clean and Green personnel, lupon members, and drivers, among others, have not received their salaries since January of this year after Lumapas allegedly did not sign their payrolls.

Lumapas earlier confirmed that the Barangay Sanggunian had already approved the salary of the employees for September.

