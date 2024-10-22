Filipino Homes’ mega real estate convention celebrates industry’s best and brightest

The country’s leading real estate platform, Filipino Homes, rolls out its much-awaited trademark event—the National Real Estate Convention—drawing over 600 attendees from across the Philippine archipelago at the luxurious NUSTAR Resort and Casino on October 20, 2024.

As the largest and most prestigious real estate event of the year, the National Real Estate Convention 2024 is proving to be a landmark event for the industry, offering recognition, insightful conversation, and opportunities for all attendees.

Coined as the grandest and biggest real estate convention in the country, the 2024 edition serves as a celebration of the notable achievements of real estate professionals, developers, and stakeholders who have played a pivotal role in shaping the industry.

“The objective of this is to know the next big thing in real estate and we discuss how we can help a lot of OFWs to have the best and safe investment in the Philippines. This will help the economy. This will help the government. This will help [open] opportunity for all the people who don’t have jobs,” cites Filipino Homes’ Founder Anthony Leuterio.

Leuterio also added that training and equipping agents with the right skill and knowledge set is a must to dominate sales in the industry, a reason why Filipino Homes and its people are continuously eager to learn.

The convention is more than a celebration; it is a call to strengthen the Filipino Homes community. It is intended to help visitors make significant contacts, broaden their networks, and share expertise with like-minded people.

Honoring excellence, recognizing hard work

Filipino Homes, known for its extensive network of brokers and agents, honored top performers in sales and customer service throughout the year. The awards ceremony, which is a highlight of the conference, recognizes agents whose outstanding performance has resulted in considerable sales growth and increased customer satisfaction.

Among the top 10 Brokerage Superstars, Rebecca and Lyndon Quiao placed first, while Team A, represented by Azela and Mario Honor, clinched the top spot for the best Brokerage Team. Relatively, Marilyn and Percival Laranjo were awarded first among Rent Managers and LR Alliance, represented by Monnien and Teody Embrado, was deemed the best in the team category.

Leydace Biaño was also awarded as the top global partner, amplifying Filipino Homes’ intent of going global to serve OFW’s with utmost security in helping them invest in their home country.

Partner developers in the spotlight

The National Real Estate Convention 2024 offers a valuable platform for networking, bringing together professionals from across the real estate sector, including top-notch developers. It allowed them to give a glimpse of their latest innovations and pay respect to the people who were instrumental in driving sales to their projects—the brokers and agents.

The top developers in the country were also recognized for their continued dedication to building homes and cementing the reputation of real estate as a steady profession and flourishing industry. Leading the list of partner developers are:

Cebu Landmasters Inc.

Wee Community Developers Inc.

Grand Land Incorporated

8990 Housing Development Corp.

Filinvest Land Inc.

Johndorf Ventures Corporation

Primeworld Land Holdings Inc.

Primary Homes Inc.

King Properties

Italpinas Development Corporation.

Be Residences

Golden Topper

Vista Land.

Their presence highlights the collaborative nature of the event, as these companies work closely with Filipino Homes to create opportunities and drive economic development through real estate.

Unveiling the secrets to success

Another key element of the gathering is the panel interview with some of the key personalities of leading developers in the Philippines, such as Italpinas Development Corporation Chairman and CEO Arch Romolo Nati, Cebu Landmasters Inc. Chairman and CEO Jose Soberano III, Primeworld Land Holdings Inc. EVP and CEO Sherwin Uy, Priland President and CEO Ramon Yap, and Wee Community Developers Inc. Chief Operating Officer Carson Choa.

Dubbed “hot seat with the developers,” agent support, emerging real estate trends, and relationship-building were the central topics during the interview, where CEO Soberano revealed that it is not only through compensation that developers should reward the sales agents; they should not be taken for granted as building good relationships with them is a win-win for all parties.

For more information about the National Real Estate Convention 2024, check out the official Facebook page of Filipino Homes.