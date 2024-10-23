No classes in entire Cebu due to #KristinePH

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Classes in the entire Cebu have been suspended on Wednesday, October 23, as the island province braced for the effects of Tropical Storm Kristine.

The Cebu Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) confirmed that all 51 localities here, including the cities of Cebu, Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu, decided to cancel in-person classes as a safety precaution from the bad weather.

Likewise, tourism activities such as whale shark watching in Oslob, canyoneering in Badian and Alegria, and island hopping have been suspended.

The PDRRMO has also activated blue alert in the entire Cebu province, meaning all rescue personnel are on standby, and may be called for duty when the need arises.

The Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) placed a total of 38 localities in the northern and central portions under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1.

READ MORE:

Kristine updates: Several areas in Cebu under Storm Signal No. 1

Close to 500 passengers stranded in Central Visayas

Kristine: LIVE UPDATES

These are Alcantara, Argao, Dumanjug, Sibonga, Pinamungahan, Ronda, Liloan, Cebu City, Moalboal, Consolacion, Danao City, Borbon, Carmen, Daanbantayan, Tuburan, City of Bogo, Tabogon, City of Naga, Lapu-Lapu City, City of Carcar, Mandaue City, Catmon, Minglanilla, Toledo City, Cordova, Compostela, San Remigio, Balamban, Aloguinsan, San Fernando, Asturias, Barili, Medellin, Sogod, Tabuelan, City of Talisay.

Pagasa has also included Bantayan and Camotes group of islands under Storm Signal No. 1

Under TCWS No. 1, residents are expected to experience moderate to strong wind that packs speeds ranging between 30 and 60 kilometers per hour (kph).

“Minimal to minor impacts from strong winds are possible within any of the areas under Wind Signal No. 1,” Pagasa warned.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP