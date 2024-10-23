Kristine felt in Talisay, Cebu: Houses destroyed, 119 evacuated

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Some 119 individuals or 48 families were evacuated today, October 23, from their homes in Sitio Litmon, Barangay Dumlog, Talisay City in southern Cebu to the safer covered basketball court of the barangay today, Wednesday, October 23.

Sitio Litmon is a coastal area in Barangay Dumlog.

This was after strong wind and big waves destroyed several houses and damaged others of some residents of Litmon.

The strong wind and big waves are due to the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Kristine.

Policemen of the Talisay City Police Station and the Talisay City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), who were monitoring the residents in the area, promptly evacuated the affected residents to a safer area.

Based on the affected residents’ accounts, five houses were destroyed and three otheres were damaged by the strong wind and big waves.

The city government has immediately given assistance to these individuals, such as providing them with ready-to-eat food.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Epraem Paguyod, chief of Talisay City Police Station, said that aside from monitoring the residents in the coastal areas of the city, they were also coordinating with the barangays of the city and the Philippine Coast Guard to prohibit swimming and bathing on the beaches to avoid any accident and untoward incidents.

“Dili angay maligo karong panahona kay delikado,” Paguyod said.

(Swimming at this time is really dangerous.)

Meanwhile, the barangay officials in Barangay Manipis of Talisay city also reminded motorists to stay cautious and vigilant against possible landslides.

Manipis Road, a road in the mountain barangay of Talisay City connects Talisay City in southern Cebu to Toledo City, a western city of Cebu Province.

