PCG-7 on heightened alert due to Tropical Storm Kristine

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Personnel of the Philippine Coast Guard in Central Visayas (PCG-7) are now on heightened alert amid the onslaught of Tropical Storm Kristine.

Ensign Abel Lomboy, the PCG-7 Information Officer, said that they had been on heightened alert since Wednesday morning after the Philippine Atmospheric Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) placed majority of the region under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 due to the storm.

As of this writing, the center of the tropical storm Kristine was estimated to be at 155 kilometers east of Casiguran, Aurora.

Kristine was moving northwestward at a speed of 10 kilometers per hour and will be making landfall over Isabela on Wednesday evening or early Thursday morning.

Gale warning

According to Pagasa, a gale warning was hoisted over the seaboards of Luzon and Visayas as of 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

To avoid possible danger brought by the storm, authorities in Central Visayas have temporarily suspended all sea travels to and from the affected areas.

Due to the cancellation of sea trips, close to 500 individuals were left stranded in various ports across the region.

PCG-7 said in its latest report that from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday, they recorded a total of 496 individuals, 68 vessels, and 221 rolling cargoes that were left stranded due to the extreme weather conditions.



In spite of this, Lomboy said that they have not received reports of any incidents related to Tropical Storm Kristine.

Lomboy said that while they wait for the lifting of the suspension on sea travels, the public is advised to follow their advisories and to keep themselves updated on the latest developments.

“Paalala lang sa mga mobyahe at sa mga mangingisda, always nakabukas ang atong radio or tv para sa mga updates or news. And also let us abide to the rules and regulation that is implemented by our authorities,” Lomboy said.

Disaster response

The Visayas Command (VISCOM), for its part, also ramped up their preparations for Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Response (HADR) to mitigate potential impacts of the tropical storm in the region.

To ensure that they are ready to move when needed, VISCOM activated its Disaster Response Team Units (DRTUs), composed of Officers, Enlisted Personnel and CAFGU Active Auxiliary (CAA), in all its subordinate units, on Tuesday.

In addition, communication systems, as well as air and land mobility assets, have been thoroughly checked and pre-positioned for a swift response.

VISCOM is also in close coordination with the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils (DRRMCs) to guarantee a timely disaster responded if needed.

Lieutenant General Fernando Reyeg PA, the Commander of VISCOM, assured the public that they are fully prepared to respond effectively to any situation that may arise due to the tropical storm.

