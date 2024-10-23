Quiroga among athletes to represent PH in World Cup Team C’ships

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippines’ Women’s Team Kata has reached a significant milestone, earning a coveted spot in the World Karate Federation (WKF) World Cup Team Championships in Pamplona, Spain.

Out of the hundreds of nations worldwide, only 20 teams have earned the right to compete in this prestigious event, and the Philippines proudly stands among them.

Part of the Philippines’ Women’s Team Kata is Cebuana karateka Allison Kyle Quiroga of Mandaue City, who has a proven track record on both national and international stages.

Quiroga is also one of the special citation awardees of the 37th Sportswriters Association of Cebu (SAC) – San Miguel Beer (SMB) Cebu Sports Awards this year.

She will team up with fellow athletes Sakura Alforte, Ricca Torres, and Samantha Veguillas, all representing Karate Pilipinas, the official national team of the Philippines.

The team recently campaigned at the 27th Asian Senior Karate Championships in Hangzhou, China, and they are now gearing up for their biggest challenge yet, competing on the world stage from November 22-24.

They will compete against karate giants like Japan, Egypt, France, and Italy. The competition also includes teams from Botswana, Brazil, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Germany, Hong Kong, Iran, Morocco, Peru, Portugal, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, and Turkey.

For Quiroga, this event represents yet another opportunity on the global stage. A seasoned athlete, she has a string of accolades to her name, including a gold medal at the Thailand Open 2023 and a commendable fourth-place finish at the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia last year.

