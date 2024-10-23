Kristine: Severe tropical storm to make landfall over Isabela 

Severe Tropical Storm #KristinePH (International name: TRAMI), is about to make landfall over Isabela, according to the 11 p.m. bulletin of Pagasa on Wednesday, October 23, 2024.

The location of the center of Kristine, as of 10 p.m., was estimated to be over the coastal waters of Palanan, Isabela.

Kristine is bringing maximum sustained winds of 95 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 130 km/h, and central pressure of 985 hPa

It is moving northwestward at 20 km/h.

The next tropical cyclone bulletin from Pagasa will be issued at 2 a.m. Thursday, October 24.

TROPICAL CYCLONE WIND SIGNALS (TCWS) IN EFFECT

Signal No.3 (Wind threat: Storm-force winds)

Luzon:

Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, the southern portion of Abra (Malibcong, Licuan-Baay, Sallapadan, Daguioman, Bucloc, Boliney, Tubo, Luba, Manabo, Bucay, Villaviciosa, Pilar, San Isidro, Peñarrubia), Benguet, the northern and central portions of Aurora (Dilasag, Casiguran, Dinalungan, Dipaculao, Maria Aurora, Baler), the northern portion of Nueva Ecija (Carranglan, Lupao, San Jose City, Pantabangan, Guimba, Santo Domingo, Talavera, Llanera, Rizal, Bongabon, Talugtug, Science City of Muñoz, Cuyapo, Nampicuan), the northern portion of Tarlac (Mayantoc, San Clemente, Camiling, Santa Ignacia, Gerona, Paniqui, Moncada, San Manuel, Anao, Ramos, Pura, Victoria), the northern portion of Zambales (Candelaria, Santa Cruz, Masinloc), Pangasinan, La Union, and the central and southern portions of Ilocos Sur (Cervantes, Quirino, Sigay, Suyo, Alilem, Sugpon, Tagudin, Santa Cruz, Salcedo, Gregorio del Pilar, San Emilio, Lidlidda, Burgos, San Esteban, Santiago, Banayoyo, Galimuyod, City of Candon, Santa Lucia, Nagbukel, Santa Maria, Narvacan)

Singal No.2 (Wind threat: Gale-force winds)

Luzon:

Ilocos Norte, the rest of Ilocos Sur, Apayao, the rest of Abra, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, the rest of Aurora, the rest of Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, the rest of Tarlac, Pampanga, the rest of Zambales, Bataan, Metro Manila, Cavite, Laguna, Rizal, Batangas, the northern and central portions of Quezon (Pitogo, Lucena City, Calauag, Pagbilao, Infanta, Tiaong, Lopez, Guinayangan, Unisan, General Luna, Plaridel, Quezon, San Antonio, Alabat, Candelaria, Lucban, Sampaloc, Padre Burgos, Sariaya, City of Tayabas, Macalelon, Mauban, Dolores, General Nakar, Perez, Agdangan, Gumaca, Atimonan, Real, Tagkawayan) including Polillo Islands, and the northwestern portion of Camarines Norte (Santa Elena, Vinzons, Labo, Capalonga, Paracale, San Vicente, Talisay, Daet, Jose Panganiban)

Signal No.1 (Wind threat: Strong winds)

Luzon:

Batanes, the rest of Quezon, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Islands, Oriental Mindoro, Marinduque, Romblon, the northern portion of mainland Palawan (El Nido, Taytay, Araceli, San Vicente, Dumaran, Roxas), Cuyo Islands, Calamian Islands, the rest of Camarines Norte, Camarines Sur, Albay, Sorsogon, and Masbate including Ticao and Burias Islands

Visayas:

Aklan, Capiz, Antique including Caluya Islands, Iloilo, Guimaras, the northern portion of Negros Occidental (Bago City, Pulupandan, Bacolod City, Murcia, Silay City, City of Talisay, Enrique B. Magalona, Manapla, City of Victorias, Cadiz City, Sagay City, City of Escalante, Toboso, Calatrava, Salvador Benedicto, San Carlos City, La Carlota City, San Enrique, Valladolid), the northern and portion of Cebu (Daanbantayan, Medellin, San Remigio, Tabogon, City of Bogo, Borbon, Tabuelan, Sogod, Catmon, Tuburan, Carmen, Asturias, Danao City, Balamban) including Bantayan Islands and Camotes Islands, Northern Samar, Samar, Biliran, the northern and eastern portions of Eastern Samar (Oras, Quinapondan, Can-Avid, Lawaan, Maslog, Balangiga, City of Borongan, San Policarpo, Taft, Llorente, Maydolong, Dolores, Giporlos, Jipapad, Arteche, Balangkayan, Sulat, San Julian, General Macarthur, Hernani), and the northern and central portions of Leyte (Kananga, Tunga, Pastrana, San Miguel, Matag-Ob, Tolosa, Palo, Calubian, Leyte, Mayorga, Julita, Carigara, Babatngon, Dagami, Jaro, San Isidro, Santa Fe, Albuera, Villaba, La Paz, Palompon, Macarthur, Tabontabon, Tanauan, Merida, Ormoc City, Isabel, Javier, Dulag, Capoocan, Alangalang, Burauen, Tabango, Tacloban City, Barugo, City of Baybay)

Kristine is about to make landfall over Isabela and is forecast to cross northern Luzon over the next 12 hours.

After traversing the mountainous terrain of northern Luzon, the center of the severe tropical storm may emerge over the waters west of Ilocos Region on Thursday morning or afternoon, October 24.

Kristine will then move westward or west northwestward over the West Philippine Sea and exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) region on Friday afternoon, October 25.

