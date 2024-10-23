Jayson Mama arrives in Puerto Rico for WBO-NABO title

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The hard-hitting Jayson “The Smasher” Mama of Sanman Boxing Gym in General Santos City arrived in Humacao, Puerto Rico for a tough mission.

The 27-year-old Mama will fight Puerto Rican prospect Juan Carlos Camacho for the vacant World Boxing Organization (WBO) North American Boxing Organization (NABO) flyweight title in a 10-rounder bout on October 30 (October 29 Manila Time) in Puerto Rico.

The bout is part of the eight-bout fight card promoted by Puerto Rican boxing legend Miguel Cotto that also puts the WBO International light flyweight title at stake between Panamanian Azael Villar and hometown bet Rene Santiago.

READ: Jayson Mama wins in Battle of former world title challengers

Mama will be the lone Filipino in the fight card. There is a lot at stake for Mama, who is on a four-fight winning streak, which he racked up since 2022 following his lone defeat in the hands of Sunny Edwards of England in his first world title shot in 2021 in Dubai, UAE.

Mama holds a record of 20 wins with 10 knockouts with only one defeat.

READ: Mama forced to withdraw from upcoming fight with Ligas

His most recent win yielded him the World Boxing Foundation (WBF) International super flyweight title which he won via unanimous decision against fellow Filipino Carlo Demecillo last July in Mindanao.

The fight on October 30 will be Mama’s fourth time to fight abroad, having fought not just in Dubai, but also in Beijing and Macao in the past.

Meanwhile, Camacho has a 17-1 (win-loss) record with eight knockouts. He is the former North American Boxing Federation (NABF) super flyweight champion and WBO NABO super flyweight champion.

Mama will be Camacho’s first Filipino opponent, but he will be a tough test for the former as the latter fought and defeated former world title challenger and veteran Carlos Buitrago (38-14-1, 22KOs) via unanimous decision in 2023.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP