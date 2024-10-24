Pagasa: Kristine makes landfall in Isabela

MANILA, Philippines – Severe tropical storm Kristine (International name: Trami), at 12:30 a.m., Thursday, October 24, made landfall in Divilacan town in Isabela province.

This was according to the state weather bureau in its 2 a.m. weather bulletin.

The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) said that Kristine had maximum sustained wind speeds of 95 kilometers per hour near the center and was moving northwestward 15 km/h.

State meteorologists also said they expect intense to torrential rainfall on Thursday in the following:

Cagayan

Isabela

Nueva Viscaya

Quirino

Apayao

Mountain Province

Kalinga

Ifugao

Aurora

Meanwhile, the following areas are expected to heavy to intense rainfall:

The rest of Cagayan Valley

The rest of the Cordillera Administrative Region

Ilocos Region

The rest of Central Luzon

Metro Manila

Calabarzon

Occidental Mindoro

Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected in the following areas on Thursday:

Oriental Mindoro

Marinduque

Romblon

Calamian Islands

Bicol Region

Negros Occidental

Western Visayas

Pagasa maintained that there was a moderate to high risk of life-threatening storm surge of up to 3 meters above normal tide levels in the next 48 hours in low-lying or exposed coastal localities in the following provinces:

Ilocos Norte

Ilocos Sur

La Union

Pangasinan

Cagayan

Isabela

Aurora

Zambales

Quezon

Kristine is still forecasted to cross and slightly weaken over Northern Luzon and emerge over waters west of Ilocos Region by Thursday afternoon, October 24.

The weather bureau said it expects the severe tropical storm to exit the Philippine area of responsibility on Friday afternoon, October 25.

