Alcoy, Cebu: Farmer hacks German neighbor over banana plants





CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 65-year-old farmer is facing attempted homicide charges after he hacked and wounded his German national neighbor over an argument about banana plants.

Authorities have filed charges on Wednesday, October 23, of attempted homicide against the suspect identified as farmer Rolando Debulosan.

He was accused of hacking his German neighbor with a sickle, wounding the foreigner in the hand and leg after the latter allegedly punched the former in the mouth while he was tending to his plants in the his farm.

The hacking incident happened on October 21, when Debulosan hacked his neighbor, German national Bernd Stefan Kordon, 61, whom the farmer had been having a rift caused allegedly by the German cutting some of Debulosan’s banana plants.

How Alcoy, Cebu attack happened

In an interview with local radio station dyHP, Debulosan narrated that he fought with Kordon last Friday, October 18 after the latter cut down his banana plants for no apparent reason.

Debulosan said that he brought up the matter to the barangay officials and they were scheduled to discuss the matter at the barangay hall on October 22.

But a day before the confrontation, Kordon sought out Debulosan after receiving the summons from the barangay.

At 9:35 a.m. on Monday, October 21, Kordon was on his way home from the barangay hall when he reportedly saw Debulosan working at his farm and promptly punched him in the mouth.

Startled, Debulosan said that he wanted to hit back so he grabbed his 18-inch sickle, and then he then hacked Kordon’s hands and right leg.

After the German fell to the ground, bloodied, the suspect fled while the German was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Police said that at around 10:40 a.m. on the same day, Debulosan voluntarily surrendered himself at the station. He was accompanied by a barangay councilor.

Alcoy is a 5th-class municipality situated approximately 92 kilometers southeast of Cebu City.

