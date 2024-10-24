Cesafi athletes and coaches decry subpar state of CCSC oval 

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The recently concluded CESAFI Season 24 Athletics Meet ended on a high note in terms of competition, but it left many athletes and coaches voicing frustration over the dilapidated condition of the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) oval.

The controversial oval, which has not seen repairs after the 2024 Palarong Pambansa last July, came under fire for its poor state.

Several schools participating in the meet expressed their disappointment, highlighting the impact of the damaged track on athletes’ performances and safety.

Among them was Mark Mahinay, the most bemedalled men’s collegiate athlete of the weekend, representing the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters.

Mahinay, who dominated the 10,000-meter, 5,000m, and 1,500m races, shared how the track’s deteriorating condition affected his bid to achieve new personal and meet records.

“The condition of the track had a significant impact on my performance,” said Mahinay in an interview with CDN Digital.

“There are a lot of potholes, especially in Lane 1 where most long-distance runners pass. We had to avoid the damaged sections, which slowed us down and affected our performance every lap. It’s also dangerous, increasing the risk of injury,” he said.

Shifting priorities to just winning

Despite the challenges, Mahinay maintained his focus on the ultimate goal—securing gold medals in all three events. However, he admitted that the subpar conditions shifted his priorities away from personal bests.

“As one of Cebu’s top long-distance runners, I’m happy to have won three gold medals at CESAFI. But I know my times weren’t my personal bests because my focus was solely on winning. I didn’t aim for a record-breaking time; I just ran to win,” he said.

Mahinay, who unofficially beat his personal best in the 10,000-meter run with a time of 32 minutes and 32.78 seconds—better than CESAFI’s current record—lamented that his achievement would not be recognized due to the track’s inaccuracy.

To recall, the CCSC oval was 0.88 meters short across all eight lanes after it was remeasured by a private surveyor during the height of the Palarong Pambansa last July.

“For me, the city government must repair and maintain the CCSC oval as soon as possible. It’s not only for athletes but also for joggers and walkers who use it daily. Safety should be a priority,” he added.

Coaches concerns

UC Webmasters head coach Daniel Noval and University of San Carlos (USC) head coach Arvin Loberanis echoed Mahinay’s concerns.

Loberanis believed that his athletes could have delivered stronger performances if the track had been repaired following the Palarong Pambansa, as originally expected.

“The athletes could have performed better. The track isn’t just dangerous in terms of injury, it also takes a toll on their overall performance,” said Loberanis.

Noval also highlighted how his team had to adapt to the difficult circumstances, although it hindered them from breaking personal and meet records.

“My athletes still managed to deliver strong performances, with many setting personal bests or coming close. But knowing the condition of the oval, we had to adjust. We were prepared, but it’s unfortunate that the situation forced us to compromise,” Noval said.

To mitigate the risks, CESAFI officials took temporary measures during the competition, placing hazard cones around the oval to alert athletes to large holes and ripped rubber surfaces.

However, both athletes and coaches stressed that these short-term fixes are insufficient for a facility meant to host high-level competitions.

