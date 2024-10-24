Plania to face veteran Colombian journeyman in Miami

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Mike “Magic” Plania is set to pursue back-to-back wins when he takes on seasoned Colombian journeyman Deivi Julio in a non-title bout on November 2 at the Miccosukee Indian Gaming Resort in Miami, Florida.

Plania, who hails from General Santos City and now trains in Florida under the Sanman Boxing Gym, will square off against Julio in an eight-round undercard match as part of M&R Boxing Promotions’ event, which will feature a total of 11 professional bouts.

The 27-year-old Filipino fighter is coming off an emphatic first-round knockout victory over Nicaraguan journeyman Martin “El Gato” Diaz as part of his comeback journey to the ring following a devastating setback earlier this year.

In January, Plania suffered a third-round knockout loss to American contender Angelo Leo in their clash for the WBA Continental North America featherweight title in Plant City, Florida.

Despite the recent defeat, Plania boasts an impressive professional record of 30 wins (17 by knockout) against just four losses.

Meanwhile, the 43-year-old Julio holds a record of 28 wins (17 by knockout) and 16 losses.

Julio, however, remains a dangerous opponent. While he was stopped by unbeaten American prospect Julian Gonzales in a first-round knockout earlier this year, the veteran Colombian has secured back-to-back victories in his home country, with a unanimous decision win over Eder Espitia and a referee stoppage against Fabio Pulido.

RELATED STORIES

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP