Kalag-Kalag 2024: Traffic rerouting for Cebu City cemeteries set

CEBU CITY, Philippines – With less than a week left before the annual “Kalag-Kalag” observance, Cebu City officials are urging motorists and commuters to plan their cemetery visits early to avoid heavy traffic.

The Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has announced traffic rerouting schemes in several public and private cemeteries starting October 28, in anticipation of the influx of visitors during All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

According to CCTO Assistant Operations Head Jounald Bautista, major cemeteries that traditionally see more visitors will be affected. These include Queen City Memorial Garden, Carreta Catholic Cemetery, Doña Pepang Cemetery, Cebu Veterans Memorial Park, Cebu Memorial Park (CEMPark), and public cemeteries in Talamban, Calamba, Cabantan, and Poblacion Pardo.

Full deployment and rerouting details

To ensure smooth traffic flow, Bautista said the CCTO will be deploying all its personnel, starting from October 28, when people typically begin cleaning graves.

“Magsugod atong rerouting sa Oct. 31, pero atong deployment sa atong personnel mag-start ta sa Oct. 28 kay magsugod sugod naman atong mga katawhan nga mohinlo sa atong mga sam-ang,” he said during CCTO’s recent Traffic Hour program on Sugboanon Channel.

(The rerouting will start on October 31, but our deployment of our personnel will start on October 28 because people will start visiting the cemeteries to clean the graves of their loved ones.)

Rerouting will remain in place until November 3. Bautista also confirmed that all leaves and days off for CCTO personnel have been canceled during this period to manage traffic flow effectively.

Queen City Memorial Garden and Carreta Catholic Cemetery

Streets such as A. Soriano Ave., J. Luna Ave. Extension, Road 6, and J. De Veyra St. will be rerouted. Visitors can park on southbound lane A. Soriano Ave., with drop-off points across the cemetery. PUJs, MPUJs, trucks, and buses are prohibited from entering A. Soriano Ave.

For Carreta Cemetery, a portion of Gen. Maxilom Ave. will be closed, and private vehicles are not allowed to park near the cemetery. PUJs from Barangay Mabolo, however, will still be permitted.

Doña Pepang Cemetery (Barangay Tejero)

Roads leading to this cemetery, such as M.J. Cuenco Ave. and Imus Ave., will be closed off to make way for visitors. Parking is strictly prohibited in these areas.

Cebu Veterans Memorial Park (Barangay Labangon)

Streets like Colombia St., L.P. Balaga St., Bonifacio St., and Camomot Francia St. will be rerouted. Parking will be restricted at Colombia St. and a portion of L.P. Balaga St.

Cebu Memorial Park (CEMPark, Barangay Banilad)

Roads including Gov. M. Cuenco Ave., J. Panis St., and St. Michael Road will experience rerouting. Private vehicles can take J. Panis St. to reach the cemetery, but parking will not be allowed on this street.

Talamban, Calamba, Cabantan, and Pardo Cemeteries

In Talamban, rerouting will occur on Kauswagan Road, Talamban Road, and Gov. M. Cuenco Ave. Parking will not be permitted along these roads. For Calamba, roads such as V. Rama Ave. and Dr. Pablo U. Abella St. will see rerouting, and trucks and buses will be prohibited from entering.

At Cabantan, visitors will not be allowed to park along P. Cabantan St., but designated parking for emergency vehicles will be available. Pardo Cemetery will have traffic rerouted on E. Sabellano St. and Dela Victoria St., with both streets being closed to moving vehicles.

As Kalag-Kalag approaches, the CCTO advises the public to take note of these changes and plan accordingly to avoid delays and traffic congestion.

