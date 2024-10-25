Cesafi: Magis Eagles, Baby Lancers to clash this Saturday

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (CESAFI) Season 24 Basketball Tournament returns this Saturday, October 26, following a one-day suspension due to Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

The day’s highlight will be the much-anticipated clash between last season’s finalists in the defending champions Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles and their archrivals, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers.

The game tips off at 3:30 PM at the Cebu Coliseum, promising an exciting matchup between these two high school basketball powerhouses.

The Baby Lancers and Magis Eagles last squared off during the off-season in the 5th San Remigio Properties Basketball Tournament Invitational Cup, where the Magis Eagles triumphed. However, the resilient Baby Lancers went on to claim the tournament title.

The two teams come into Saturday’s matchup with identical 5-1 records, sharing the top spot with the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs and the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters.

Depending on Saturday’s outcomes, the Jaguar Cubs and Baby Webmasters could close the gap in the standings. USJ-R is also set to face the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats at 2:00 PM, while the Baby Webmasters square off against the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors at 12:30 PM.

In their recent game, the Baby Lancers showed formidable form, dominating the Baby Webmasters 75-50 on October 19.

5-game win-streak

Meanwhile, the Magis Eagles are riding high on a five-game winning streak, having bested the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, 74-60, in a performance that served as retribution for their Season 23 elimination-round loss to CEC.

UV head coach Jun Pepito will be relying heavily on ace scorer Roderick Cambarijan Jr., who is still nursing from a minor ankle injury sustained in their only loss of the season against CIT-U.

Key players like sharpshooter John Dela Torre, team captain Kenneth Cole, and dependable teammates Christophelcian Abellana, Jhunrel Dagatan, and Kent Castro are expected to play pivotal roles as well.

For the Magis Eagles, team captain Alden Cainglet leads the charge, supported by standout big man Jelo Mar Rota, dynamic guard Froilan Maglasang, and versatile player Ivan Cardinas. Rookies’ Coriantumr Cabantog and Lian Kent Basa have also impressed, adding depth to an already potent lineup of head coach Rommel Rasmo.

Completing tomorrow’s scheduled basketball games will be the USJ-R Jaguars against the CIT-U Wildcats in the lone collegiate division matchup at 5 PM.

