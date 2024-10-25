Kalag-Kalag 2024: Roads near Mandaue cemeteries to be closed

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — The Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue (TEAM) will close some roads on November 1 and 2 in observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

The TEAM on Friday, October 25, released the traffic plan map to be implemented to guide motorists and individuals who would visit their departed loved ones in cemeteries.

Edwin Jumao-as, TEAM Operations Divisions executive director, said certain streets in Mandaue would be closed to allow individuals easier access to major cemeteries in the city.

READ MORE:

Kalag-Kalag 2024: Traffic rerouting for Cebu City cemeteries set

Work in gov’t offices, classes suspended at noontime on Oct. 31

“Para dili macongested sa area sa sementeryo ug sa dalan kay para mafree siya kay kuyaw daghan tawo. Para sa safety, expected baya daghan tawo…Ug makaagi sad atoang emergency vehicles,” said Jumao-as.

(This is so the cemetery area will not be congested and the road will be free [of vehicles] because these would be dangerous for the people. These is for safety, it is expected that there will be a lot of people… and so that emergency vehicles can pass.)

Road closures will be implemented at B.B. Cabahug Street, the intersection of F.B. Cabahug Street and F.S. Rosal Street, the intersection of A.S. Fortuna Street and B.B. Cabahug Street, and the intersection of F.S. Rosal Street and A. Del Rosario Street.

Traffic personnel will be stationed on these and nearby streets to manage the traffic flow and assist motorists.

Jumao-as said that 120 personnel would be deployed having 40 each shift.

Meanwhile, the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) has also already prepared their security plan and will deploy over 100 police.

Lieutenant Cornel Mercy Villaro, MCPO spokesperson, said that they had already conducted a coordination meeting with the concerned city offices and national agencies that would help with the security and response.

They have also tapped the tanods in different barangays.

Villaro also reminded the prohibited items into public and private cemeteries that included bladed weapons, loud sound systems, alcoholic beverages, illegal drugs, and playing cards among others.

Mandaue City’s cemeteries are the St. Joseph Parish Roman Catholic Cemetery, Municipal Cemetery, Grosmar Memorial Garden, and Man Park in Barangay Guizo, Angelicum Garden of Angels in Barangay Canduman, the Pagsabungan Cemetery, and the Jagobiao Cemetery.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP