CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Gilas Pilipinas Women’s 3×3 Team is in Cebu for an exciting basketball activity at the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex in South Road Properties (SRP).

Their visit kicks off the team’s national tour on Saturday, October 26.

The event is organized by the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) and SBP Region 7, in partnership with Cebu–Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) and Cebu Landmasters.

The team, composed of Jhaz Joson, Mikka Cacho, Hazelle Yam, and Tantoy Ferrer, will conduct a mini-tournament, likely featuring local Cebuana players who will showcase their skills in this unique opportunity alongside the national team.

Cebu is the first stop of their nationwide tour, and they will be joined by head coach Anton Altamirano and team manager, former Gilas Pilipinas member Larry Fonacier.

“It’s really a promotional tour to grow the women’s game. Right now, the women’s game is incredibly popular abroad, but here, it still needs more exposure. This is part of the federation’s efforts to grow the sport as a whole,” said SBP Region 7 director Josemaria Rafael “Popoy” Navarro.

“Cebu was chosen as the first stop of the tour because of the exciting growth in girls’ basketball here, especially after Abellana won the 3×3 U16 Nationals two months ago. I think CDO and another Luzon location are next, though I’m not certain,” he added.

The team will also catch the 5-on-5 action of the ongoing Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 at the Cebu Coliseum tomorrow, after their program at the Dynamic Herb Borromeo Sports Complex.

