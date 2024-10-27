Jared Bahay’s breakthrough game shines amidst loss to La Salle

CEBU CITY, Philippines—Cebuano rookie Jared Bahay of the Ateneo Blue Eagles showcased his remarkable talent during their marquee matchup in the UAAP Season 87 Collegiate Men’s Basketball Tournament.

However, despite his standout performance, the Blue Eagles fell short against the defending champions, De La Salle University Green Archers, losing 80-65 on Saturday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

Bahay marked a career-high with 22 points, emerging as the sole Blue Eagle in double figures.

His impressive showing not only highlighted his potential as a rising star in the league but also highlighted his determination to lead his team amidst adversity.

The former Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) back-to-back “Finals Most Valuable Player” and Palarong Pambansa gold medalist displayed an efficient shooting touch, going 8-of-15 (53 percent) in 25 minutes on the court.

A proud alum of Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC), Bahay was instrumental in keeping Ateneo competitive throughout the game.

He also contributed four assists and two rebounds, but the Blue Eagles struggled against the bigger, more experienced roster of the Green Archers.

La Salle seized control of the game, building an 18-point lead early in the fourth quarter.

However, the Blue Eagles displayed resilience, narrowing the gap to just nine points with under four minutes remaining, thanks in part to Bahay’s late scoring run.

He, along with teammates Ian Espinosa, Chris Koon, and Sean Quitevis, helped spark a late surge that briefly reignited hope for Ateneo.

Unfortunately, La Salle’s Kevin Quiambao and his teammates effectively stifled the comeback attempt. Quiambao erupted for 33 points with 13 rebounds, two assists, and steal in an all-around performance that saw him being the lone Green Archer in double figures.

While this defeat marked Ateneo’s third loss in their last four games, Bahay’s impressive performance serves as a glimmer of hope for the team’s future.

If he can maintain his momentum, he could become a crucial player for Ateneo as they prepare to face another formidable opponent, the University of the Philippines, on Wednesday.

Fellow Cebuano rookie Kristian Porter contributed eight points, while another Cebuano, Sean Quitevis, added five points. Chris Koon also had a notable performance with nine points.

