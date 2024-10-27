CESAFI: CIT-U Wildcats pull off another upset in win over USJ-R

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Wildcats continued their surprising season in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Men’s Basketball Tournament, after pulling off another major upset by beating the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars with a 69-63 victory on Saturday night.

This hard-fought win brings the Wildcats to a 2-3 record, adding to their earlier upset over last season’s Final Four contender, the USPF Panthers. The loss drops the previously in-form Jaguars to a 3-3 slate.

What was expected to be a straightforward win for the Jaguars quickly turned into a fierce battle as the Wildcats matched them possession-for-possession. The teams were tied 35-35 at halftime and remained deadlocked at 46-46 entering the fourth quarter.

READ: CESAFI: USJ-R Jaguar Cubs roll past CIT-U to claim sixth win

CIT-U came out strong in the final period, propelled by “Player of the Game” Jerian Marc Abello, who helped the Wildcats build a six-point lead, 51-45.

Despite a strong comeback attempt by USJ-R, cutting the deficit to just one at 52-53, Abello and teammate John Cardosa answered back to stretch the lead to 58-52, a gap CIT-U would hold until the final moments.

READ: CESAFI: CIT-U, CRMC log wins in high school caging

Foul trouble

USJ-R’s hopes were further dampened by foul trouble, as they repeatedly sent Edgar Steven Sajol to the free-throw line. Sajol, delivering under pressure, went 2-of-4 from the line, maintaining a two-possession lead for CIT-U in the game’s waning seconds.

Sajol ultimately sealed the victory with a final free throw, securing CIT-U’s upset win.

READ: UV nabs 3rd straight win in dominant victory over CIT-U

Abello, a former SWU-Phinma Cobra in his first season with CIT-U, led the Wildcats with 27 points on an impressive 12-of-19 shooting, alongside three rebounds and an assist. Sajol contributed 12 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and a block, while Cardosa added another 12 points.

USJ-R’s team captain, Elmer Echavez, led his team with 26 points, eight rebounds, two steals, and one assist, but his efforts were ultimately in vain against CIT-U.

Smaller line-up

“Ako ra gyud siya giingnan nga dong saligan tika aning duwaa. Kung makakita ka ug open tira gyud. Kahibaw ka nga kumpyansa ko sa imong abilidad nga maka-score. Wala gyud siya ni-disappoint ug ni-deliver gyud siya kung kanus-a siya gikinahanglan sa team,” CIT-U head coach Gerry Cavan said on Abello’s breakout performance.

“Lipay kaayo ko sa kadaugan namo. Tungod ni tanan ni Lord. Kung wala si Lord, wala sad mi diri karon. Gusto gyud mi modaog, pero ako giingnan ang mga bata nga atong buhaton na, dili lang sa sulti. Pasalamat ko nga naningkamot gyud sila tanan ug naminaw gyud sila namo mga coaches.”

Surprisingly, CIT-U’s smaller line-up outscored the bigger USJ-R 24-18 in points in the paint, despite USJ-R’s strength in other categories such as points off turnovers (26-18) and bench points (40-23).

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP