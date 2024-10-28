DOTr taps Korean firms for New Dumaguete Airport’s design deal

By: Tyrone Jasper C. Piad - @inquirerdotnet October 28,2024 - 09:43 AM

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) is advancing the New Dumaguete Development Airport project by selecting three Korean firms to design the new airport, aimed at accommodating more passengers.

DOTr has invited Yooshin Engineering Corp., Keun Jeong Architects and Engineers, and Incheon International Airport Corp. to submit proposals for a $14.5-million consultancy contract.

The deadline for bid submission is on Dec. 9.

The Incheon Airport Group manages South Korea’s biggest international gateway, which handles 77 million passengers annually. It is also part of the San Miguel Corp.-led New Naia Infra Corp., which won the P170.6-billion Ninoy Aquino International Airport rehabilitation project earlier this year.

International routes

Keun Jeong Architects & Engineers’ service portfolio includes the crafting of project designs and urban planning.

Yooshin Engineering Corp. is an engineering consultancy company that is involved in project development and environmental impact assessment, among others.

The DOTr wants to replace the existing Dumaguete-Sibulan Airport in anticipation of passenger volume growing to 2.5 million by 2038. It can handle up to 800,000 passengers as of now.

While it is only serving domestic flights at present, the new airport is envisioned to accommodate international routes as well.

For this project, the DOTr is working with the Export-Import Bank of Korea, which will extend a total loan of $255.72 million for the project.

The proposed terminal is one of the infrastructure project proposals approved by the National Economic and Development Authority Board last year.

For next year, the DOTr has received a budget allocation of P12 billion to develop and expand capacity of airports outside Metro Manila.

Bulk of the funding will go to Tacloban Airport (P2.3 billion), Busuanga Airport (P1 billion), Laoag International Airport (P750 million) and Iloilo International Airport (P645 million).

