USJ-R Jaguars and UC Webmasters claim titles at Cesafi Season 24 chess tourney

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguars and the University of Cebu (UC) Webmasters shared the spotlight in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 Chess Tournament, emerging as co-champions over the weekend at Robinsons Galleria Cebu.

The Jaguars dominated the collegiate divisions, claiming victory in both the men’s and women’s competitions, while the Webmasters triumphed in the boys’ and girls’ high school divisions during the two-day tournament.

In the men’s division, USJ-R showcased their strength by leading the eight-round team tournament with a total of 25.5 points. They secured key wins in the third, fourth, and eighth rounds, solidifying their position at the top of the standings. The University of San Carlos (USC) Warriors followed in second place with 20.5 points, while UC finished third with 16.0 points.

The USJ-R men’s team was composed of Jeremy Tanudra, Jervy Villarin, Arje Villarin, Reshie Boy Polan, and Rengie Momo.

In the women’s division, USJ-R’s team, consisting of Clear Melody Villaran, Alleya Salinas, Hannah Misal, and Adelyn Bensi, finished with 11.5 points. Although USC led with 12.5 points, USJ-R claimed the title based on superior tiebreak points.

In the high school divisions, UC’s girls’ team, featuring Maria Kristine Lavandero, Glydel Janine Rodrigo, Loisse Antonette Lozada, and Ina Grace Caylan, concluded their campaign with 16.5 points, outperforming USC’s 12.5 points and the University of the Philippines Cebu’s 8.5 points.

Meanwhile, the UC boys’ high school team finished strong with 18 points to secure first place, with USJ-R in second with 15 points and the University of Cebu Lapu-Lapu Mandaue (UCLM) in third with 5.0 points. The UC boys’ team included John Dave Lavandero, Luke Symon Lozada, Sean Kenneth Cogonon, Ralph Daniel Dakay, Lance Andrei Lao, and Rico Mascarinas Jr.

In addition to the main competitions, the Cesafi chess tournament, supervised by seasoned arbiter Kevin Yap, also featured exhibition games in the elementary division. USC topped the boys’ competition, while UC dominated the girls’ division, adding excitement to an already thrilling tournament.

