UNDAS 2024: LTO-7 on high alert from Oct. 28 to Nov. 4

By: Niña Mae C. Oliverio - Multimedia Reporter - CDN Digital | October 29,2024 - 11:54 AM



CEBU CITY, Philippines — As part of their preparations for All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day this November 1 and 2, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) is now on heightened alert status.

The LTO-7 said in its press briefer that LTO-7 Director Glen Galario instructed the Operations Division across the region to activate the Oplan Biyaheng Ayos!: Undas 2024 of the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and LTO.

The alert status formally started on Monday, Oct. 28 and will end on Nov. 4.

“In the days leading up to November 1 and 2, our personnel will inspect all public transportation vehicles at terminals across the region to ensure they are roadworthy,” Galario said.

He added that random roadside inspections would also be conducted in all provinces in the region to verify that public utility vehicle (PUV) drivers maintain compliance even after terminal inspections.

“During our pre-oplan operations, 122 PUVs passed the inspection conducted by our personnel, while 9 public utility buses and vehicles were advised to correct defects identified during inspection,” Galario said.

The pre-oplan operations were conducted last week from October 21 to October 25.

Moreover, Galario also warned those who would illegally operate motor vehicles, known as colorum vehicles.

He urged the riding public to beware of the colorum vehicles because “aside from operating without legal documents, these vehicles were not inspected, meaning we could not guarantee their roadworthiness.”

Throughout the duration of the Oplan Biyaheng Ayos, all LTO-7 personnel will conduct visual inspections at public transportation terminals, including roadworthiness checks of PUVs, and provide driver education to public utility drivers.

This initiative was in accordance with the mandate from DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista and LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Vigor Mendoza II to ensure the safety, security, and compliance of all motorists, the general public, and other road users traveling to cemeteries and columbariums.

Yesterday, during the implementation of the mandate, the LTO Central Office inspected several bus terminals in Pasay City in preparation for the influx of passengers in the coming days.

The inspection was led by LTO Executive Director Greg Pua, National Capital Region Director Roque Verzosa III, Senator Raffy Tulfo.

Also in attendance were representatives from the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) where they conducted a random drug test on the bus drivers.

