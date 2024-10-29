Mandaue public cemeteries open 24 hours from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Public cemeteries in Mandaue City will be open to the public for 24 hours from October 31 to November 3, 2024.

However, overnight stay is prohibited.

This is based on Executive Order No. 47 series of 2024 which Mayor Glenn Bercede issued on Tuesday, October 29.

On the other hand, the management of private cemeteries are given the discretion to decide as to what time to wish to allow visits.

There are a total of eight public and private cemeteries in Mandaue City.

Becercede’s EO also prohibits the wearing of jackets and the bring of backpacks during cemetery visits. It also prohibits the bringing of knives, cutters, styrofoam food containers, flammable materials or explosives, loud speakers, guitars and other instruments that would create noise.

Prohibited items

In addition, Bercede also prohibits the bringing of playing and bingo cards and gambling, as well, as smoking and vaping and the bringing and drinking of alcoholic beverages.

The prohibited items will be confiscated by the police.

Moreover, all cemetery visitors are encouraged to observe proper garbage disposal and adhere to city’s the “Clean As You Go” or “Basura Ko, Linis Ko” policies.

On Tuesday, Oct. 29, representatives of different Mandaue City offices and their counterparts from national government agencies convened at the command center of the Mandaue City Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (MCDRRMO) to discuss their final preparations and deployment for this year’s All Saint’s Day and All Soul’s Day celebrations.

MCDRRMO Head Buddy Alain Ybañez said that the deployment of personnel will start at 6 a.m of October 31.

The response cluster of the City DRRM Council is composed of the CDRRMO, Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire and Protection, Traffic Enforcement Agency of Mandaue, and City Health Department, among others.

They are also tapping the assistance of barangay tanods and other force multipliers.

