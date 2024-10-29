From humble beginnings to industry leader: Anthony Leuterio shares success secrets at the 2024 Real Estate Awards Night

Top realtor Anthony Leuterio unveils the formula to achieving success in the recently concluded Awards Night of the National Real Estate Convention 2024, with over 600 guests at NUSTAR Resort Cebu.

With around 300 awardees deemed top-performing agents, Filipino Homes Founder and President, Anthony Leuterio, took the stage and shared bits of his humble beginning, current milestones, and future hopes with the same crowd of like-minded people. He cited that personal struggles are all part of the makings of a successful career.

“Anything big starts from small things. All of us struggle… but you have to look for someone with passion,” said Anthony Leuterio, the Founder and President of Filipino Homes, in response to queries of achieving success.

Leuterio also emphasized that, in addition to the unwavering support of his family, it is the relentless diligence of the agents and the genuine commitment of partner project developers that have allowed Filipino Homes to flourish, even in the face of challenges.

Set as the grand finale of the much-anticipated gathering of real estate titans, the celebration of individual and group achievements by brokers, agents, and partner developers was undoubtedly the cream of the crop of the occasion, rightfully dubbed the grandest and biggest convention in the Philippine real estate industry.

Heritage on display: Celebrating Pinoy pride in true Filipino style

Glimmering fabrics, intricate patterns, and sweeping trains adorned the red carpet during the prestigious Awards Night on the second day of the National Real Estate Convention 2024.

It honored the hard work and dedication of around 300 top-performing agents who have demonstrated exceptional performance and continue to excel in their field. Additionally, the Top Rent Manager, Rental Team, Brokerage Superstar, Brokerage Team, and Unit Managers and Teams were recognized, all of which highlighted significant achievements in the real estate industry.

Adding a special touch to the event was the integration of ‘tatak Pinoy’ elements in the venue decorations, show-stopping performances, and dress motif, which elevated the entire experience.

By blending traditional elements with the recognition of Filipino dedication, Filipino Homes showcased a deep appreciation for the country’s rich heritage while also signaling its commitment to future growth and innovation in real estate.

The seamless fusion of culture and progress made the event not only a celebration of success but a reflection of the dynamic spirit that drives the Filipino real estate industry forward.

Cherry on top: Big prizes and exciting surprises

Brought to life by Filipino Homes, the night was filled with thrilling surprises and coveted prizes, keeping guests in a state of enthusiasm throughout the event.

In addition to generous cash prizes, the raffle drew even more excitement with the grand giveaways—a car from Filipino Homes, a lot from Anthony Leuterio and his wife Flora May Leuterio, and two house-and-lot packages from Primeworld Land Holdings Inc. and Primary Homes Inc. Now, these literally exudes “grand.”

The night reached a fever pitch when singer, actor, and heartthrob Piolo Pascual took the stage, delivering a mesmerizing performance that sent the crowd into a frenzy of kilig and admiration.

As the convention bids its conclusion, it marks a reminder to all thriving real estate professionals of the enduring potential of the Filipino spirit in shaping the nation’s future.

For more information about the event, check out the official Facebook page of the Filipino Homes.

