MainQuest Cebu 2024 transports participants to a world of magic, mystery, and adventure

MainQuest Cebu stands as a premier immersive live-action roleplay (LARP) event designed to transport participants into an elaborate high-fantasy world. Held on October 26, 2024, at D’ Family Park: Friendship Garden, the event welcomed 250 participants to experience a high-fantasy adventure brought to life.

MainQuest Cebu 2024 represents more than just an event—it becomes an adventure that brings people together, sparks imaginations, and creates unforgettable memories. The event ran smoothly and delivered on its promise of creativity and fun.

Organized through the combined efforts of Cebu Sabersturm Academy and RecCon, MainQuest Cebu aimed to unleash creativity and immerse participants in a fully interactive, story-driven environment. MainQuest Cebu provides more than just roleplaying; it encourages participants to engage actively in storytelling and problem-solving, creating a unique blend of adventure and creativity. By completing quests and interacting with other players, participants helped shape the narrative and contributed to their guilds’ success.

Throughout the day, participants took on exciting quests that earned them seals and relics—points that they could use to boost their guilds’ chances of victory. The venue also featured a bustling marketplace filled with merchants and artists, offering unique goods and handmade items. Some even presented quests of their own, making the shopping experience for each adventurer exciting, not knowing if the item represented a gift or a curse.

The event’s Non Playable Characters or NPC’s added an extra layer of excitement too, with skits and performances that entertained not just the adventurers but also those who wanted to watch and enjoy the event while everyone remained in-character.

The grand finale of the event involved an epic final battle, where the winning guild clashed for control of the borderlands of Najarune against the barbarians wanting to maintain control of the territory. With everyone cheering and fighting side by side, the atmosphere felt electric, creating the perfect way to end the day.

If you missed out this year, don’t worry—MainQuest Cebu will return! Whether you’re a seasoned adventurer or new to the world of LARP, there’s always a place for you in the next chapter of this incredible fantasy journey.