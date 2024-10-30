Leon update: Batanes, Babuyan Is. may be placed under Signal No. 5

MANILA, Philippines — Batanes and Babuyan Islands may be placed under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 5 as Typhoon Leon (international name Kong-rey) approaches those area and continues to intensify over the Philippine Sea.

That is according to the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration’s (Pagasa) 11 p.m., October 29, report.

Pagasa said in the weather bulletin that Leon was last monitored 450 kilometers east of Aparri, Cagayan.

READ MORE:

Leon may become super typhoon

Tropical storm Leon won’t impact Cebu, fair weather expected

‘No sail’ policy in effect in Northern, Eastern Samar due to #LeonPH

“The highest Wind Signal that may be hoisted during the occurrence of Leon is wind signal no. 3 or 4, especially in Batanes and Babuyan Islands. The hoisting of wind signal no. 5 is also not ruled out,” Pagasa reported.

Leon is expected to be closest to Batanes from Thursday morning to noon, but Pagasa said that it is not ruling out the possibility of a landfall.

The typhoon is forecast to exit the country’s boundary by Thursday evening or Friday morning.

Meanwhile, below is the list of areas still under wind signals:

TCWS No. 2

Batanes

Cagayan including Babuyan Islands

The northern and eastern portions of Isabela (Santo Tomas, Santa Maria, Quezon, San Mariano, Naguilian, Dinapigue, Delfin Albano, San Pablo, Ilagan City, Benito Soliven, Tumauini, Cabagan, Palanan, Quirino, Divilacan, Gamu, Mallig, Maconacon, Burgos, City of Cauayan, San Guillermo, Angadanan, Cabatuan, Luna, Reina Mercedes, Roxas, Aurora, San Manuel)

Apayao

Kalinga

The northern and eastern portions of Abra (Tineg, Lacub, Malibcong, Lagayan, San Juan, Lagangilang, Licuan-Baay, Daguioman)

The eastern portion of Mountain Province (Paracelis)

Ilocos Norte

TCWS No. 1

The rest of Isabela

Quirino

Nueva Vizcaya

The rest of Mountain Province

Ifugao

Benguet

The rest of Abra

Ilocos Sur

La Union

The eastern portion of Nueva Ecija (General Tinio, Gabaldon, Bongabon, Carranglan, Pantabangan, Laur, Rizal)

Aurora

The northern portion of Quezon (Infanta, General Nakar) including Polillo Islands

Camarines Norte

The northern portion of Camarines Sur (Siruma, Tinambac, Lagonoy, Garchitorena, Caramoan)

The northern and eastern portions of Catanduanes (Pandan, Gigmoto, Bagamanoc, Panganiban, Viga, Baras, Caramoran)

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP