‘No sail’ policy in effect in Northern, Eastern Samar due to #LeonPH
TACLOBAN CITY — Inter-island sea travel in some parts in the provinces of Eastern Samar and Northern Samar were suspended by the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) due to Typhoon Leon.
In Eastern Samar, affected by the no-sailing policy raised by PCG since Monday, include the towns of Arteche, Oras, Jipapad, and San Policarpo.
The same policy was also in effect in the towns of San Roque, Catubig, Laoang, Lapinig, Pambujan, Palapag, Gamay, Mapanas, and Mondragon.
Small sea craft and fishing boats were prohibited from venturing into the seas due to bad weather as all these areas were placed under Storm Signal Number 1 by Pagasa.
These areas mentioned may experience wind speeds of 39 to 61 km per hour, which could be felt within at least 36 hours.
These areas were also hit by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine that hit the region last week.
While Leon was projected not to directly hit these provinces and the rest of the region, all local governments were advised by the Office of Civil Defense to be on alert for any possible impacts of Leon.
