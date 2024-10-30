Woman shot dead by friend inside internet cafe in Cebu City

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital

By: Emmariel Ares and Paul Lauro - Multimedia reporter and correspondent/CDN Digital | October 30,2024 - 12:18 PM

CEBU CITY, Philippines – A woman was shot dead while playing an online gambling game inside an Internet cafe in Paradise II, Brgy. Kinasang-an, Cebu City on early Wednesday morning, October 30, 2024.

Her friend, who was sitting next to her playing the same game, was identified to be the person responsible for the shooting.

The fatality was identified as 29-year-old Josery Tabilo Apostole, jobless and a resident of the barangay.

According to police, Apostole was found lifeless and sitting on a chair inside an internet cafe by officers who responded to a call about a shooting incident in the area.

The shooting reportedly happened at around 3:40 a.m.

Apostole’s neighbor and friend, 22-year-old Wilfredo Pologon Nadera, was later identified as the suspect.

Police investigation revealed that the victim and the suspect were sitting next to each other playing games on early Wednesday morning, which was shown on a recovered CCTV footage.

According to police, the suspect suddenly stood up and aimed a firearm at the victim before shooting her once on the left side of her head. Apostole died on the spot.

Nadera, on the other hand, immediately ran away from the scene and is still at large as of this writing.

Police recovered an empty shell for a .45 caliber pistol at the crime scene.

Authorities have launched a hot-pursuit operation against the suspect. In addition, they are conducting an investigation to determine the motive behind Apostole’s killing.

