LTFRB-7 issues special permits for buses for Kalag-Kalag 2025

October 30,2024

TAGBILARAN CITY, Bohol — The Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board Central Visayas (LTFRB-7) has issued 100 special permits (SP) for public utility buses (PUBs) in preparation for the influx of passengers this Kalag-Kalag season.

The latest data as of October 29 was shared by LTFRB-7 Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. to CDN Digital on Wednesday, October 30.

Out of the number, 80 of which were SPs issued for Cebu as of Tuesday. Five SPs were issued for Negros Oriental, 15 for Bohol, and none for Siquijor.

Montealto said that the SPs issued to UV Express drivers were “for the out of line routes for special occasions such as family use, religious activities and the likes.”

Although he did not provide the total SPs issued for UVs, Montealto said that their office usually issue SPs to an average of five units per week for special occasions.

“Panagsa ra ni (for UVs) with 3 days and additional extension of another 3 days when necessary,” Montealto said.

Montealto said that SPs are “important to allow PUB operations extending distances of from their original routes or out of their lines for the purpose of picking up passengers.”

Without SPs, he added, these operations will be considered ‘colorum’ and violation to the terms and conditions with their CPCs or Certificate of Public Convenience.

Issuance of SPs here started last October 23, Montealto said and it will be valid until November 10.

As the transportation sector anticipates the influx of passengers for All Souls’ Day and All Saints’s Day, Montealto reminds the drivers to “always apply the acronym: BLOWBAGETS.”

BLOWBAGETS stands for battery, lights, oil, water, brake, air, gas, engine, tire, and self.

“Most especially, [make sure]you are in the best conditions (when driving),” Montealto said.

The LTFRB-7 director also all the passengers to not patronize colorum vehicles or operations.

Aside from the LTFRB, the Land Transportation Office (LTO) has also raised their alert on their Oplan Biyaheng Ayos for the Undas season which will end on November 4.

