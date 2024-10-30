CESAFI: Clutch Neon Chavez leads USPF Panthers to epic comeback win over CRMC

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Just when all seemed lost, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Panthers relied on the veteran leadership of point guard Neon Chavez to edge out the Cebu Roosevelt Memorial College (CRMC) Mustangs, 84-79, in a thrilling Cesafi Season 24 Men’s Basketball Tournament showdown on Tuesday night, October 29, at the Cebu Coliseum.

The Panthers faced a daunting comeback by the Mustangs, who erased a 16-point deficit, 42-58, to storm ahead with a seven-point lead, 79-72, midway through the final period.

CRMC’s Keaton Clyde Taburnal ignited the surge with a fiery display, scoring 18 points in the quarter alone, including four critical triples, as the Mustangs’ bench celebrated what looked like a looming victory.

However, the resilient Panthers, known for their late-game tenacity, clawed back into contention.

Rookies John Ta-ala and Peter John Peteros sparked the rally, exploiting CRMC’s penalty situation to trim the deficit to just four points, 75-79, with 2:42 remaining.

In a moment made for heroes, Chavez—playing in his final season—seized control.

The veteran guard drilled a crucial jumper to bring the Panthers within two, 77-79, at the 1:26 mark. Moments later, Chavez showcased his defensive prowess with a timely steal, sprinting downcourt for a layup that tied the game at 79, swinging momentum back to USPF.

As the Mustangs struggled under pressure, missing critical free throws and layups, Chavez continued his offensive assault.

With only 10 seconds remaining, he unleashed a cold-blooded triple over Paolo Dalumpines, putting the Panthers ahead, 82-79. CRMC had one final chance to force overtime, but Taburnal’s hot hand had cooled as he missed the game-tying triple from the top of the key.

Chavez snagged the rebound, sealing the game from the charity stripe with two composed free throws.

Chavez finished with an impressive 23 points, nine rebounds, four assists, and two steals, leading USPF to their second victory of the season.

Big man Paul Daniel Apolonio also delivered, posting a double-double with 16 points, 12 rebounds, two blocks, and a steal, while John Miguel Maglasang and Peteros each added 10 points.

On the other side, Taburnal’s valiant effort was the centerpiece for CRMC, as he recorded a game-high 28 points on 9-of-24 shooting, including 4-of-11 from beyond the arc, along with eight rebounds and two steals.

Teammates Earl Laniton and Redjhee Recimiento chipped in 11 and 13 points, respectively. Despite their spirited fight, the Mustangs slipped to a 1-4 record, while the Panthers advanced to 2-3 after their epic duel.

