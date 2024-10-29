Baby Panthers manhandle Baby Warriors, now 4-3 in HS division

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) Baby Panthers dominated the University of San Carlos (USC) Baby Warriors, 84-67, in the Cebu Schools Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Cesafi) Season 24 High School Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, October 29.

With this victory, the Baby Panthers improved their record to 4-3, placing them in a tie with the Cebu Institute of Technology-University (CIT-U) Junior Wildcats at the sixth spot in the team standings.

Contrastingly, USC’s struggles continued as they fell to 0-8, effectively eliminating any chances of advancing to the Final Four.

Champ Davidson Brigoli led the charge for USPF, finishing the game with 19 points, along with two rebounds, two assists, and one steal.

AJ Kyle Delos Santos also made significant contributions, adding 15 points, six rebounds, and two assists. Team captain Fritz Gonzales scored 14 points, while Luke Brent Dy showcased a strong all-around game with a double-double of 10 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals, and one block in USPF’s balanced offensive attack.

For USC, Xian Garcia delivered a standout performance, scoring a game-high 30 points and grabbing 10 rebounds. Neil Ibarita contributed 13 points, but their efforts fell short against the well-rounded Baby Panthers.

From the outset, USPF took control of the game, establishing an 18-point lead in the first quarter and stretching it to as much as 26 points at 75-49.

Their dominance in the paint was evident, outscoring USC in the paint 32-26. The Baby Panthers’ bench played a pivotal role as well, contributing 32 points compared to USC’s 27, and they excelled in second-chance opportunities, scoring 12 points to USC’s 5.

