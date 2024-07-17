Mandaue City floods displace 352 families, Cortes seeks solutions

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — At least 352 families or 1,405 individuals were affected by the flooding in three barangays in Mandaue City on Monday, July 15.

The affected barangays were Umapad, Paknaan, and Ibabao-Estancia, with Umapad being the most affected. They were evacuated in Umapad Elementary School.

The families affected by the Mandaue City floods were already given meals and disaster kits containing goods, mats, and undergarments among others.

The Butuanon River overflowed following the heavy rains experienced in mountain areas in Cebu City where the upstream of the river is located.

In line with this, Mandaue City will pursue with the planned ‘Beyond Borders’ initiative with Cebu City for a joint rehabilitation of the Butuanon and Mahiga Rivers, as one of the solutions of the flooding problem.

Cortes is also set to meet with Cebu City Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia, Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) and Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas to talk about the flooding problems.

Cortes would also want to suggest to put Gabion dams in the upper areas in Cebu City to control the flow of flood water so that it won’t directly flow towards Mandaue.

Currently, there is also a slope protection structure being implemented along Butuanon River to prevent soil erosion and protect residential areas from threat of river waterflow.

“Naa gyud gibuhat ang gobyerno, dili lang gyud madali,” said Cortes.

Moreover, Mayor Jonas Cortes also ordered the City Engineering Office to connect the drainages in Pentax and Sitio Laray especially since the owner of the private lot have recently gave her permission.

However, the city would need to clear about 97 stilt houses and relocate these families.

“Ang outfall dinha mangyud nga area (Pentax) padung sa Sitio Laray, kaniadto mao na ang creek, karun nahimo nalang kanal,” said Cortes.

