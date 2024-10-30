Lapu-Lapu drug bust yields P13.9M shabu, nets a ‘bodegero’

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu — A 31-year-old man from Cebu City was caught with P13.9 million worth of suspected shabu during a buy-bust operation in Barangay Pusok, Lapu-Lapu City at past 8 p.m. of October 29.

The man known by his alias as Joel, of V. Rama, Barangay Calamba, Cebu City, has been described by Lapu-Lapu City police as a newly identified high-value individual.

He was arrested after some 2,045 grams or 2.045 kilos of suspected shabu was taken from his possession during an anti-illegal drug operation of the Lapu-Lapu City Police Office.

Authorities estimated the market value of the illegal drugs at P13.9 million.

Seven medium size plastic packs were confiscated from the suspect, which was believed to contain shabu.

The arrested suspect was considered a “bodegero” in the illegal drug operation.

The buy-bust was a joint operation of the City Drug Enforcement Unit and the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA)-7.

Police Lieutenant Colonel Christian Torres, spokesperson of LCPO, said that the arrested suspect was placed in their custody pending the filing of appropriate charges, while the confiscated pieces of evidence were brought to PNP Regional Forensic Unit 7 for examination.

“This drug-haul accomplishment is a strong testament that illegal drugs have no place in this city. In line with the program of our Chief PNP and PRO7 Regional Director, whoever will contaminate the peace and order in this city through illegalities will be next to jail”, Police Colonel Dyan Agustin said, acting city director of LCPO.

Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan, for his part, commended the LCPO for their another successful drug operation.

He also reminded those who were involved in the illegal activity to stop or bring it to other places.

