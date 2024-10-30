USJ-R, UC set for high-stakes Cesafi high school basketball duel

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In a marquee matchup for CESAFI Season 24, two powerhouse high school teams—the University of San Jose-Recoletos (USJ-R) Jaguar Cubs and the University of Cebu (UC) Baby Webmasters—are set to clash on Thursday, October 31, at the Cebu Coliseum.

Both teams are tied in the standings with the defending champions, Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) Magis Eagles, each holding a record of six wins and one loss.

A victory would grant either team sole leadership in the tournament standings, underscoring the high stakes as teams jostle for a coveted Final Four spot.

A loss for either the Jaguar Cubs or Baby Webmasters would create a tie with the Cebu Eastern College (CEC) Dragons, who currently hold the No. 4 spot.

Additionally, last season’s runners-up, the University of the Visayas (UV) Baby Lancers (5-2), along with the CIT-U Junior Wildcats and USPF Baby Panthers (both 4-3), remain in contention as the season’s latter stages approach.

USJ-R enters the game with momentum after defeating the Junior Wildcats, 45-31, on October 26. The Jaguar Cubs will rely on team captain Jan Vince Oringo, their consistent top scorer, along with key players Kyle Barrieta, Jan Mark Toring, and J Lord Pepito.

On the other hand, the UC Baby Webmasters boast a versatile roster capable of putting up big numbers. They’ll look to team captain and leading scorer Jake Lordwin Yong, supported by key contributors Stephen Pagalan, Dio Gonzales, Marty Louise Sotto, and Kyle Francis Bayog.

The game tips off at 5:15 PM, preceding the much-anticipated collegiate rivalry match between last season’s finalists, the UV Green Lancers and the UC Webmasters, at 6:45 PM.

