Toledo Xignex Trojans’ unwavering dedication drives historic success in PCAP

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Chess patron and attorney Jeah Gacang recently celebrated the unprecedented success of her team, the Toledo Xignex Trojans, for setting a franchise record in the Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) SGM Wesley So Cup.

Gacang, co-owner of the Trojans, attributed the team’s hard work, dedication, and commitment to the sport for their exceptional 22-0 record in the elimination round—a first in franchise history.

“I’m incredibly grateful for our strong 22-0 start in the elimination games—a historic achievement made possible by the heart and dedication of our teammates, as well as the incredible support of our partners, John Signe and Jojo Legaspi,” Gacang told CDN Digital.

Despite this remarkable feat, Gacang acknowledged the team’s ultimate goal remains unfulfilled. The Trojans, who have come close to winning the PCAP title twice, are now laser-focused on claiming the championship that has eluded them in previous seasons.

In the last conference, the team finished second overall, falling to the Pasig City King Pirates in the finals, though they were celebrated as Southern Division champions—a proud moment for the West Cebu-based team.

Additionally, Gacang earned the “Best Team Executive” award from PCAP following their second-place run last year.

“While it’s a milestone, the journey isn’t over. We’ll stay focused and keep growing from everything we’ve learned along the way,” Gacang added.

The Trojans’ roster is stronger than ever, featuring Grandmaster (GM) Rogelio Antonio Jr. and four International Masters (IMs)—Angelo Young, Kim Steven Yap, Joel Pimentel, and Rico Mascarinas—along with the team’s core players.

This season, they further fortified their lineup by recruiting Russian GM Aleksey Sorokin and Indian Candidate Master (CM) Bhavesh Mahajan.

Next, the Trojans are set to face the Davao Chess Eagles in the semifinals, while the Camarines Soaring Eagles clash with the Iloilo Kisela Knights in the other semifinal matchup on October 30.

