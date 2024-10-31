Daily Gospel, October 31

This is the Daily Gospel for today, October 31, 2024, which is Thursday of the thirtieth week of ordinary time.

READ MORE:

Daily Gospel, October 30

Daily Gospel, October 29

Holy Gospel of Jesus Christ, according to Saint Luke 13, 31-35.

Some Pharisees came to Jesus and said, “Go away, leave this area because Herod wants to kill you.”

He replied, “Go and tell that fox, ‘Behold, I cast out demons and I perform healings today and tomorrow, and on the third day I accomplish my purpose.

Yet I must continue on my way today, tomorrow, and the following day, for it is impossible that a prophet should die outside of Jerusalem.’

Jerusalem, Jerusalem, you who kill the prophets and stone those sent to you, how many times I yearned to gather your children together as a hen gathers her brood under her wings, but you were unwilling!

Behold, your house will be abandoned. (But) I tell you, you will not see me until (the time comes when) you say, ‘Blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord.'”

Source: Dailygospel.org