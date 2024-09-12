Toledo City honors Apple Rubin’s international chess gold win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Toledo City’s very own chess prodigy, Apple Rubin, received a warm welcome in her hometown following her impressive gold medal victory at the 22nd ASEAN+ Age-Group Chess Championships 2024 in Vientiane, Laos.

The 14-year-old Rubin, who emerged from Toledo City’s grassroots chess program, made headlines with her stellar performance in the U14 girls’ blitz competition.

Her unbeaten run, finishing with 8.5 points from nine rounds, showcased her exceptional skill in chess.

In addition to her gold medal, Rubin also secured three silver medals across various categories, marking a remarkable debut in international competition.

Toledo City took great pride in celebrating Rubin’s success, with a courtesy call at Mayor Marjorie “Joie” Perales’ office earlier this week. Mayor Perales expressed her admiration and pride in a heartfelt message on Facebook.

“Our dearest Apple, congratulations and thank you for visiting us again at the office! You truly showcased your gold and silver medals to us. I am incredibly proud of your achievements. As I always say, I am continually impressed by your talent, and we will always support you in your future endeavors,” said Mayor Perales.

The city’s pride was evident during Rubin’s reception at Toledo City Hall, where the community’s support for their rising star was palpable.

Toledo City allocated P80,000 as financial support for her first international chess competition. Additional contributions from city council members, totaling P14,000, further demonstrated the community’s unity in supporting their chess prodigy.

Atty. Jeah Gacang, Rubin’s mentor and Toledo City’s chess coordinator, expressed his pride in the collaborative efforts that led to Rubin’s success:

“We are witnessing the fruition of our grassroots program, which includes the support of LGU-Toledo, the Toledo-Xignex Trojans, and the chess legends of Toledo City. Chess, often underestimated and underrepresented, has received a well-deserved spotlight through Apple’s achievement. This victory is a powerful reminder of what can be accomplished when a community comes together to nurture and support its talents. This triumph belongs to all of us,” Gacang stated in a recent interview.

