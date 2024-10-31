Mall cinema fire in Cebu City causes P1.2 million in damages

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Cebu – The Cebu City Fire Station estimated damages of P1.2 million from a fire that broke out at the cinema of a mall in Barangay Mabolo, Cebu City, on Wednesday evening, October 30, 2024.

The Cebu City Fire Station received the alarm at 10:20 p.m., which was raised to first alarm.

According to the report, the fire was declared under control around 10:50 p.m. and was declared fully extinguished at 11:10 p.m.

The fire started at Cinema 3, located on the third floor of the mall.

Firefighters experienced difficulty in putting out the fire due to thick smoke, requiring them to use self-contained breathing apparatuses.

The mall management promptly evacuated shoppers, and no injuries or fatalities were reported during the incident.

The Cebu City Fire Station is still investigating the cause of the fire. /clorenciana

