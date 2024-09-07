Cebu City apartment fire: P1.2M worth of properties lost

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Properties worth at least P1.2 million were lost after an apartment in Brgy. Lahug, Cebu City caught on fire on Saturday morning, September 7.

Senior Fire Officer 2 (SFO2) Wendell Villanueva, information officer of the Cebu City Fire Station, said they are looking at the possibility that the fire was caused by faulty electrical wiring.

In a report, CCFS said that the blaze started at around 8:18 a.m. It was raised to first alarm at 8:23 a.m. before it was finally put out at 8:42 a.m.

CCFS said that no one was injured in the fire that affected the apartment that was owned by Ana Ramirez. The structure was occupied by a family consisting of 17 individuals.

Carreta fire

Meanwhile, CCFS also continues to investigate the cause of the fire that affected five mini fuel tankers late on Friday evening, September 6.

The transport vehicles were parked along the North 7th road in Brgy. Carreta when these caught fire at around 11:25 p.m.

The fire was raised to the first alarm at 11:28 p.m. and was put out at 11:49 p.m.

CCFS said that damages to properties amounted to P200, 000.

A civilian, who was identified as 24-year-old Vincent Enon, suffered second degree burns on the upper and lower parts of his body and was immediately brought to the hospital.

Villanueva said that Enon remains admitted to the hospital for the treatment for his injuries, as of this writing.

