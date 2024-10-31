‘Spiderman,’ ‘Son Goku’ apologizes for Transcentral Highway stunt

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two men, who dressed up as popular characters Spiderman and Son Goku, have apologized for the stunt they pulled while creating social media content along the Cebu Transcentral Highway last Sunday, October 27.

The individuals involved were identified as content creators Jason Ik, 27 and Boy Banat, 29.

Content creators doing stunts

Jason Ik is a native of Leyte, who now lives in San Fernando, Cebu. The content he makes typically revolves around his life and travels with his girlfriend.

Meanwhile, Boy Banat is originally from Mindanao. He now lives in Consolacion town and posts prank videos online for his more than one million followers.

Last Sunday afternoon, the two men and a another friend decided to wear their superhero costumes and head out to the Transcentral Highway.

Jason wore a Spiderman costume and Boy Banat was dressed as Son Goku. Meanwhile, another friend showed up as Batman.

The group took with them Jason’s big bike, which has a side car attached unto it, with the goal of shooting some content for their social media pages.

Authorities revealed that the men performed stunts, complete with weapon props, by the side of the road for passing motorists. In addition, they chased after some vehicles and rode the big bike around the area.

When the men’s video went viral online, the Highway Patrol Group in Central Visayas (HPG-7) were immediately notified of the incident.

HPG-7 chief Police Lieutenant Colonel Wilbert Parilla said that he personally witnessed the men’s acts on Sunday as he was on his way to the province.

Parilla said that he instructed an officer to tell the men to stop as their actions posed a danger for themselves and everyone around them. In addition, a checkpoint was set up in the area in order to deter other individuals who would want to mimic them.

Spiderman and Son Goku summoned

On Thursday, October 31, the individuals involved in the incident were invited to the HPG-7 headquarters in Cebu City.

During a press conference, Parilla emphasized that both men did not violate any laws as it was not forbidden to wear a costume while driving a motorcycle.

Parilla said that this action was not against the law as long as the individual was attentively following the traffic rules to avoid any accidents.

“Ato silang gibauran nga if ever magbuhat gani og mga content dili man bawal. But we have to make it sure nga way maaksidente. And they must be responsible sa ilahang mga buhaton nga content. Nga instead nga makadaot, ang ilang buhaton is makatabang or nindot ang resulta sa ilahang mga viewers and followers,” he said.

(I warned them that if ever they would do something for their content that is not prohibited. But we have to make sure that we cannot cause an accident. And they must be responsible for their actions in making their content. That instead they do something that cannot cause trouble, or something with nice results to the viewers and followers.)

Sorry

Meanwhile, both content creators have apologized for the incident and admitted their mistakes.

Boy Banat, immersed in his character as Son Goku, admitted that he and his friends made a mistake by performing stunts onboard a vehicle along the highway on Sunday.

He also said that they had learned their lesson and that they would not repeat the same mistake.

Parilla said that the two men were forgiven for their actions after they sincerely apologized. They were sent home after their apology..

However, Parilla said that this should also serve as a lesson for other content owners to use their platforms responsibly and without risking anyone’s safety.

